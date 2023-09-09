Bauertek Corp. to build new huge facility thru DOST support

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE government through the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) continues to extend help to private institutions that render services in the development of science and technology in the country.

The most recent of which is the plan to build a new and huge facility for “Extraction and Processing of High Purity Curcumin, Piperine, Allicin, Jamun and other Bioactive Compounds for Food and Agriculture Industry,” by Bauertek Corporation, a research, development and manufacturing facility in Guiguinto, Bulacan.

This was made possible through DOST’s Business Innovation through Science and Technology (BIST), according to Dr. Richard Nixon Gomez, a scientist, inventor and the general manager of Bauertek Corp.

The good news was relayed by Gomez to the attendees of the weekly Media Health Forum on Monday, Sept. 4, after Bauertek, DOST through Secretary Renato Solidum, Enrico Paringit, Executive Director of Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) and Region 3 Director Julius Caesar Sicat signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). The signing ceremony took place at the Bauertek office on Sept. 1.

“This is the first time that the government signed this kind of program in Central Luzon or Region 3,” Gomez disclosed. The groundbreaking for the new facility will be in the middle of October.

Bauertek, the “mother” facility is a high-end company and of international standards, is many times bigger than the former and the best of its kind in Asia, Gomez said.

The company is known to be an excellent manufacturer of various food supplements and a high-end facility in research and development as well.

Bauertek Corporation is the first company in Central Luzon to be granted with DOST support through BIST. (Nelson Santos-PAPI)