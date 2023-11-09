CAAP joins 4th Quarter Nationwide Quake Drill

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has joined the Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) at 9 a.m. on November 9, 2023.

Carried out all through the airports it operates across the country, the nationwide drill was spearheaded by the Office of Civil Defense.

According to CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio, their personnel from Luzon to Mindanao including in airports such as Bicol International Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Tuguegarao Airport, Cauayan Airport, Palanan Airport, Catbalogan Airport, San Jose Airport, Romblon Airport, Calapan Airport, Iba Airport, Pinamalayan Airport, Baler Airport, Ormoc Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Siquijor Airport, Dumaguete Airport, Bohol-Panglao Airport, Pagadian Airport, and Ipil Airport joined the 4th quarter NSED, which intends to ready personnel and stakeholders for the certainty and yet unpredictability of earthquakes.

Apolonio said the quarterly nationwide event also aims to emphasize the preparedness of the Filipino people in the event of a high magnitude earthquake also known as “The Big One.”