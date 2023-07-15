360 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – Two (2) Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) members, 29 High Powered Firearms (HPFA) and various war materials were presented to Secretary Gilbert C. Teodoro of the Department of National Defense (DND) and LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander of the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and members of the Cordillera Regional Peace and Order Council (CRPOC) during a Meeting cum Presentation of Former Rebels on July 14, 2023, at the Baguio Cultural Convention Center.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of Alias Ampoc/Lipat, a CTG leader of Leo Cawilan Command, KLG-BAGGAS, Ilocos-Cordillera Regional Committee (ICRC), and Alias Ronron a CTG member of the Agustin Begnalen Command. Both individuals had been actively involved in the senseless communist terrorist movement but demonstrated immense courage and chose the path of peace and reconciliation.

Symbolizing their genuine intent for reform and peace, Ka Ampoc and Ka Ron-ron cooperates with the 5th Infantry (TALA) Division and pinpoint an arms cache containing 19 high-caliber firearms in Besao, Mountain Province and 10 high-caliber firearms in Ifugao. The HPFAs recovered in Mt Province are 16 M16 rifles; one (1) Galil rifle; two (2) M653 rifles, and various ammunition of the ICRC Central Unit while in Ifugao are seven (7) M16 rifles; one (1) M14 rifle, an M653 rifle, an M203 Grenade Launcher, IEDs, hand grenades, an ICOM radio, a bandolier, and various ammunitions.

In the testimony of Alias Ampoc/Lipat, he stated that he was convinced to abandon the meaningless ideology of the terrorist movement due to hardships, sufferings, longingness to his family and in pursuit of a better life.

The former NPA leader also highlighted the undesirable experiences currently faced by the CTGs due to the weakening of the terrorist movement, brought about by the successful programs and services implemented by government agencies under the Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF ELCAC) in the Cordillera region.

Meanwhile, Secretary Teodoro reminded the remaining members of the terrorist group that there is no reason to continue their involvement in a movement that causes suffering to the people. He emphasized that it is time to work together and unite to completely resolve the insurgency problem not only in the Cordillera region but also in the entire country.

Likewise, the Commander of NOLCOM highlighted that this development manifests the collective dedication of the RTF ELCAC CAR, CRPOC, DND and the NOLCOM AFP, their partner agencies and communities in fostering a peaceful society. It is a testament to our unwavering thrusts toward ensuring the peace, security, and development of the people in the region.