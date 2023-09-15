DICT Activates Online Apps Monitoring System

166 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will be monitoring online applications such as Delivery Apps, Online Payment Platforms, Trading and Business Platforms like Lazada and Shopee , entertainment and links for connectivity of various providers, to ensure consumer protection. Govt. Apps would likewise be monitored for it’s efficiency.

The Consumer Application Monitoring Systems (CAMS) is an initiative of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), an attached agency of the DICT . CICC will also be in charge of the implementation of the project.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy welcomed the launching of the CAMS platform on Sept.13 at the National Cybercrime Hub in Bonifacio Global City as a good opportunity for collaboration between the private and government sectors.

“This will be a useful tool to identify the performance and the problem with government applications,” he said.

Secretary Uy lamented that people often blame poor online services to connectivity although sometimes the problems are in poor applications.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos said the platform will help in educating the public.

“It’s not a warning, but rather it’s a tool. Our objective is to educate the public,” he said.

“People should understand we are not here to put down or to put up anyone. And, you know, we are here for the public to understand that there are options,” Ramos explained.

The consumer monitoring systems will be deployed in 100 city locations nationwide, including one at the National Cybercrime Hub.

Through the CAMS platform, consumers can identify in real time which applications are performing well. Private companies and government agencies using applications can also identify in real time the performance of their application and improve their services.

Ramos also said that CICC will release to the public regularly the result of their monitoring of applications.

“Definitely all the popular apps will be monitored here as part of the consumer protection of CICC. We are going to monitor the performance up until the public gets their money’s worth,” he underscored.

The project is in collaboration with Mozark Pte Ltd. , a leading digital company with offices in Singapore and in the Philippines.

Issued by the Office of CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos