DILG, Quiapo Church laud Manila LGU for ‘Traslacion’ preps; signal to be jammed Jan. 9

Mayor Honey Lacuna with (left) city engineer Armand Andres and barangay chair Evelyn de Guzman (between Lacuna and Andres) during a walk-through inspection done in Quiapo ahead of the 'Traslacion' on January 9. (JERRY S. TAN)

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos, Jr. and Fr. Jun Sescon, rector and parish priest of the Quiapo Church, commended the efforts of the Manila city government under Mayor Honey Lacuna for the thorough preparations made for the holding of the ”Traslacion’ slatee on January 9, 2024, the first to be held after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, as Abalos announced that a signal jam will be implemented as usual.

The pronouncements were made during a break at the walk-through inspection jointly held in Quiapo by Abalos, Lacuna, Sescon, the Philippine National Police headed by Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr., National Capital Region Office headed by Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. and Manila Police Distrtict Director Arnold Thomas Ibay among others.

Abalos also thanked the PNP, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Bureau of Fire and Philippine Coast Guard among others, for the role they will play on the day of the ‘Traslacion.’

Devotees, according to Lacuna, are encouraged to wear face masks which the local government will provide for the church goers the moment they pass through the installed x-ray machine leading to the Quiapo Church where daylong masses will be said.

They are also urged to heed the advise of authorities on the do’s and don’ts, with a call for those who have physical incapabilities, are ill or pregnant to avoid joining the procession as this may pose harm to them. Bringing of children is also being discouraged, saying those who are advised against participating may view the icon as it passes by, from a safe distance.

Sescon expressed satisfaction over the way the local government handled the ‘Pahalik’ which, despite the very long lines drawn, was conducted in a very peaceful and orderly manner.

Abalos meanwhile asked for the public’s understanding on the planned signal jamming saying it is for the safety of everyone. Jamming is automatically done during the holding of ‘Traslacion.’

Meanwhile, Lacuna also called on the devotees and spectators to dispose of their trash properly, as she directed department of public services chief Kayle Nicole Amurao to ensure that street sweepers and dumptrucks will be at the tail of the procession to immediately clean up the roads where the ‘Traslacion’ had passed by.

The mayor added that a field hospital was also put up by the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office headed by Arnel Angeles at the Bonifacio Shrine where minor casualties may be rushed, so that aid may be given more immediately at a nearer location.