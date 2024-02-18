DPWH optimizing effort in the completion of Panguil Bay Bridge Project now at 89%

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The much-awaited inter-island bridge project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Northern Mindanao is on the verge of completion this year, with funding poised to play a pivotal role.

Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, in-charge of DPWH infrastructure flagship projects, said that civil works for the 3.17-kilometer Panguil Bay Bridge Project connecting Tangub City, Misamis Occidental, and Tubod, Lanao del Norte is targeted to finish this 2024 with the necessary funding remains paramount to ensure the project’s full completion.

In the recent inspection of Senior Undersecretary Sadain, he noted that despite progress made in construction which is at 89 percent completion, funding challenges in the DPWH 2023 and 2024 national budget for this infrastructure flagship project threatens to prolong the project timeline.

Nonetheless, we are optimistic that the implementing office Unified Project Management Office-Roads Management Cluster II (Multilateral) together with the contractors and consultants will be able make up for the unprecedented delays brought by absence of sufficient funding and bad weather conditions in Mindanao the last several days to finish the Panguil Bay Bridge Project in a few months from now, Senior Undersecretary Sadain reported to DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan.

Also present in the project inspection are UPMO Project Directors Sharif Madsmo H. Hasim and Benjamin A. Bautista, and Project Managers Teresita V. Bauzon and Marlon V. Galerio.

DPWH is enthusiastic on its continuous efforts to deliver the Panguil Bay Bridge Project’s completion further promoting the “Build Better More” agenda under the “Bagong Pilipinas” brand of governance and leadership of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The design and build contractor Namkwang Engineering & Construction Corporation in joint venture with Kukdong Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. and Gumgwang Construction Co., Ltd together with project consultant Yooshin Engineering Corporation in joint venture with Pyunghwa Engineering Consultants Ltd. and Kyong-Ho Engineering & Architects Co., Ltd. are in an all-out effort in its resource management and are maintaining a cohesive working environment.

The Panguil Bay Bridge Project consists of the main bridge (extra-dosed type) 320 meters long, a 1,920-meter-long approach bridge made of pre-stressed concrete girders, and an approach road.

With the segment closure of the main bridge at pylons 1 and 2 and the corresponding approach road underway, the people of Lanao Del Norte and Misamis Occidental including the tourists alike can look forward to easier access and enhanced connectivity with the dawn of a new era in interisland transportation.

The completion of Panguil Bay Bridge Project will mark a significant milestone in Mindanao’s infrastructure development. This engineering marvel will significantly reduce travel time, boost economic growth, and enhance transportation links between provinces of Northern and Central Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

In line with the DPWH INFRAgenda 2028 Strategic Plan, the design and build of the Panguil Bay Bridge Project is targeted to establish a seven (7)-minute inter-island connectivity with Tangub City, Misamis Occidental, and Tubod, Lanao del Norte as opposed to the current access connectivity through Roll-On, Roll-Off (RoRo) vessel which has a travel time of about two (2) hours to two and a half (2.5) hours including loading and unloading time.