Drug-free airport being pushed by MIAA following recovery of drugs in former resto at NAIA Terminal 1

471 SHARES Share Tweet

A full K9 sweep and thorough search in a former restaurant at the NAIA Terminal 1 was ordered by the new Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager, Eric Jose Ines, following the discovery by construction workers over the weekend of shabu worth P11.4 million hidden in several pouches that were placed in the dip basin in the kitchen.

Ines ordered the whole area cordoned off while a K9 unit sweeps the entire area, including adjacent spaces.

The drugs were accidentally found by construction workers dismantling the kitchen of the former Hariraya Restaurant located on the fourth floor of the NAIA Terminal 1. Said restaurant was closed during the pandemic and only recently opened for potential renovation.

Reports suggest that the drugs had been concealed there for a considerable amount of time.

“This incident, while concerning, highlights the vigilance and effectiveness of our security measures. We remain on full alert, with the ultimate goal of ensuring a drug-free workplace. These discoveries, although significant, are part of an ongoing investigation that reflects our unwavering dedication to the safety and security of all individuals within the airport premises,” the new airport manager said.

“The MIAA reassures the public and stakeholders of its commitment to maintaining stringent screening procedures and operational integrity. The authority continues to enhance its security protocols in response to these incidents, aiming for a secure, safe, and drug-free airport environment,” he added.

It was learned that Ines is also met with the MIAA Security Block and is slated to also meet with key law enforcement agencies in NAIA, including the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) regarding the matter.

“These collaborative efforts aim to enhance coordination and intelligence sharing to prevent similar incidents in the future,” he assured.