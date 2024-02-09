DSWD chief presides 1st quarter meeting of RTF-ELCAC Central Luzon

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, as the Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) for Central Luzon, presides over the 1st quarter meeting of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict III (RTF-ELCAC) on Thursday (February 8) at the Royce Hotel, in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

The meeting was aimed at highlighting the accomplishments of the regional task force and to set ways forward for the implementation of various peace and development initiatives in Central Luzon.

DSWD officials who attended the meeting were Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concern Alan Tanjusay, Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose S. Cajipe, and DSWD Field Office 3 (Central Luzon) Regional Director Venus Rebuldela.