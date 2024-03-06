DSWD exec tours foreign dev’t partners around agency’s disaster response hub in Pasay City

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe takes Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Deputy Head of Mission, Philippines Dr. Moya Collet and World Food Programme – Philippines (WFP) Country Director a.i. Dipayan Bhattacharyya on a tour around the agency’s national disaster response hub, the National Response Operations Center (NROC), in Pasay City on March 6 (Wednesday).

As part of the tour, Engr. Irish Yaranon, Chief Administrative Officer of the National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB), demonstrated the procedures of repacking family food packs through the mechanized production system and how the office does its inventory management.

Other foreign development executives who joined the visit were DFAT First Secretary for Development Paul Harrington and Senior Programme Officer Joan Odena; UN-WFP Emergency Coordinator Hannes Goegle; Partnership and Reports Associate Katrina Lerios, Head Partnership and Reports Units David Jo, Programme Policy Officer (Emergency Preparedness and Response) Harold Javier, and Logistics Officer Noel Delos Santos.

Accompanying Usec Cajipe were Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management under the DRMG Irene B. Dumlao, CESO IV; and Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) and Concurrent Director IV of NRLMB Leo L. Quintilla.