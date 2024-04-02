DSWD gains support from Camarines Norte LGUs in campaign vs 4Ps cash card pawning

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Some local government units (LGUs) in Camarines Norte have joined the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in its campaign against Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) cash card pawning, an agency official said on Tuesday (April 2).

“Recognizing the importance of safeguarding the welfare of 4Ps beneficiaries, the LGUs of Paracale, Vinzons, and Mercedes, have taken proactive measures to ensure that the 4Ps grants are directly given to their beneficiaries and used for their intended purposes. The LGUs have enacted ordinances aimed at preventing abuse and exploitation in the use of cash cards,” DSWD Field Office-5 (Bicol) Regional Director Norman Laurio said.

Dir. Laurio noted that the ordinances are designed to ensure that these funds are utilized only for the intended purposes mandated by the program, which is to improve the education, health, and nutrition of its children-beneficiaries.

“By implementing these ordinances, local governments aim to crack down on loan sharks, individuals offering high-interest loans, and government officials who violate the law. This move is seen as a crucial step in protecting the interests of 4Ps beneficiaries across these localities,” Dir. Laurio said.

“We commend the proactive efforts of the local government units in Camarines Norte in addressing the issue of Cash Card Pawning,” he said.

To further ensure the effective implementation of these measures, Laurio said a Technical Working Group composed of representatives from DSWD Bicol and local councils will be formed “to conduct thorough monitoring and coordination.”

“By working together, the national and local governments can ensure that the benefits of the 4Ps program reach the intended recipients and contribute to their socio-economic empowerment,” the DSWD official stressed.

4Ps plays a crucial role in improving the lives of Filipinos, particularly by ensuring children’s access to education and healthcare, highlighting the collaborative effort among government bodies, development partners, LGUs, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as a comprehensive approach to development.