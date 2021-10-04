DSWD seals partnership with other gov’t agencies to address hunger

DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista and representatives from the different government agencies show the signed memorandum of agreement for three significant convergence projects to address hunger and poverty during the ceremonial signing on September 28.

In an effort to end hunger and poverty in the country, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has entered into various convergence projects with different partner agencies through the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) Program.

The DSWD, represented by Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista, was among the signatories of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) for three significant projects such as EPAHP Resettlement Support, Gatasang Kalabaw Pilot Project, and 4Ps Gulayan sa Pamayanan Project, during the ceremonial signing held on September 28.

“Indeed, convergence among national government agencies is essential in effectively addressing the pressing problems of our country on unemployment, hunger, and poverty. This is especially significant as we continue to experience the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Secretary Bautista said.

As one of the enrolled programs of the Department in EPAHP, the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP)-National Program Management Office has engaged with partners to provide guidance on the implementation of the Livelihood for Resettlement Areas. This is an EPAHP Convergence Project between DSWD, National Anti-Poverty Commission, National Housing Authority, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM).

The EPAHP Resettlement Support aims to provide a source of income to low-income households and improve their capacity to afford food and other basic needs; and contribute to reducing poverty in resettlement areas.

Likewise, the Kabuhayan sa Gatasang Kalabaw is a project between the DSWD, Department of Agriculture-Philippine Carabao Center, DTI, and POPCOM that targets to increase the volume of locally produced milk that can be supplied to the National Feeding Program in the proposed pilot areas in Regions I, VI, and IX.

This EPAHP convergence project focuses on the establishment of viable enterprises along the buffalo value chain as a source of additional income for farmers and members of community-based organizations.

Meanwhile, the MOA on the Pilot 4Ps Gulayan sa Pamayanan was also signed during the ceremonial signing in accordance with the agreements from the 14th meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger. The goal of this project is to provide immediate social preparation and intervention to some 516 target 4Ps households in the National Capital Region who are not engaged in any Gulayan activity. These families will be under the project from June 2021 to December 31, 2022.

The project is between DSWD, Office of the Cabinet Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Department of Education and Agrea Agricultural Communities International Foundation, Inc., with the support of World Food Programme and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

“Through this whole of nation approach of converging programs and services, we will be able to maximize our resources and provide holistic interventions to the poor, vulnerable and the disadvantaged sectors who are the ones greatly affected by this ongoing health crisis,” Secretary Bautista added.

The DSWD continues to partner with the different program implementers in the pursuit of a hunger and poverty-free country.