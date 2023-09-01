DSWD sends aid to families affected by flooding, fire incidents in NCR

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) immediately responded to the requests of the local government units (LGUs) in the National Capital Region (NCR) for augmentation support due to floodings in Metro Manila brought about by continuous rains caused by the habagat, which was enhanced by Typhoons Goring and Hanna.

Some 390 family food packs (FFPs) were instantly dispatched to the 5th District of Manila on Thursday (Aug. 31) while 1,685 FFPs are scheduled to be sent to the flood-affected individuals and families residing in the 1st and 4th districts of Quezon City.

“The DSWD is in coordination with other LGUs for their needed assistance. We are also currently arranging the FFPs and other relief items to be delivered to the 3rd District of Manila and Caloocan City,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, who is also the agency’s spokesperson, said.

Manila’s 5th District includes the areas of Ermita, Intramuros, Malate, Port Area, San Andres and South Paco while the 3rd District is composed of Binondo, Quiapo, San Nicolas and Santa Cruz.

Quezon City’s 1st District includes La Loma, San Francisco del Monte and Santa Mesa Heights while the 4th District is composed of the Diliman and New Manila areas as well parts of Quezon Avenue.

As of press time, a total of 1,278 families or 5,015 individuals in NCR have been affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon and Typhoons Goring and Hanna.

For the fire incident in Las Piñas, the DSWD, through its Field Office-NCR, has already coordinated with the LGU and is set to distribute FFPs, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, and kitchen kits to the affected residents.

Another fire occurred in Barangay Culiat, Quezon City on Sunday (Aug. 27). Based on the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) conducted by FO NCR – Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD), an estimated 210 families were recorded to have been affected by the fire incident.

The affected families are currently taking temporary shelter at the Metro Heights Evacuation Center, Metro Heights Gazebo, and the Vargas Covered Court.

Some 194 boxes of food packs and 194 sleeping kits are set to be delivered on Saturday (September 2) to the affected individuals.

The DSWD will also provide an additional 385 FFPs and sleeping kits to the families affected by the fire that occurred in Barangay 650, Manila City on Saturday (Aug. 5).

The Department, through its FO-NCR, continuously coordinates with the different LGUs in NCR for significant updates and any requests for relief augmentation.