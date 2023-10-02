Child porn convict Hawaiian man barred entry by BI

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) barred from entering the country a male American previously convicted in his country for crimes against children.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco that Ronald Huy Young, 54, was excluded after arriving on board a Philippine Airlines flight from Honolulu on Sunday.

Tansingco reiterated that aliens with records of sexual crimes are not welcome in the country.

“The law is very clear in its intent to protect Filipinos from foreigners who might be engaged in sex tourism and may prey upon the vulnerable. Aliens with such criminal records are barred from entering our country,” he said.

Records of the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center show that Young pled guilty to electronic enticement of a child in the first degree. He was sentenced by the first circuit court in the State of Hawaii to ten (10) years in prison last 2008, and was included in the state’s sex registry.

Young will be boarded on the next available flight back to his country of origin, and his name shall be included in the BI’s blacklist.