DSWD’s new fleet of vehicles to boost Oplan Pag-Abot operations in NCR, other urban centers

In its continuing efforts to improve its reach-out operations, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) acquired a new fleet of vehicles to boost the implementation of its Oplan Pag-Abot in Metro Manila and other national urban centers in the country.

Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said the acquisition of 12 brand-new vehicles for the Oplan Pag-Abot Team will play an important role in expanding the reach-out operations for individuals and families in street situations.

“These vehicles mark a milestone in the agency’s commitment to extending its reach and providing even more effective services to those in need, especially those at risk,” Asst. Sec Lopez, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, added.

According to the DSWD spokesperson, the new vehicles will be used by the Pag-Abot team assigned in the four clusters or routes in 16 cities in the National Capital Region, starting this September, for their environmental scanning and profiling activities, as well as actual reach-out operations.

The vehicles were officially handed over to the Oplan Pag-Abot team on September 1 at the DSWD Central Office.

Pag-Abot Team Leader Froilan Maglaya expressed the excitement of the team about the investment in the resources to better implement the reach-out operations not only in the National Capital Region but also in the provinces.

“This investment reflects the department’s unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of families and children in street situations while also protecting the social workers from risks and any untoward incidents that may happen during the operations,” Maglaya pointed out.

Since its full implementation in July, the team was able to reach out to some 28 unattached children, 174 unattached adults, and 47 families or 142 individuals in the cities of Pasay, Caloocan, Taguig, Paranaque, Pasay, City of Manila, and Quezon City.

The reached out families and individuals were brought to the DSWD and local government-run centers and care facilities for temporary shelter and provision of immediate and appropriate needs and interventions.

“They are also undergoing case management that is being facilitated by the social workers to assist them in their reintegration into their respective communities,” Maglaya said.

The Oplan Pag-Abot is among the initiatives of the DSWD that aims to reduce the risks and vulnerabilities of children, individuals, and families in street situations through reach-out operations and provision of various interventions.