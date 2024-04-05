Male septuagenarian nabbed at NAIA for guns and bullets

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A 70-year-old male passenger was apprehended at the NAIA Terminal 3 for violation of Republic Act No. 10591, otherwise known as the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.”

A report from the NAIA Police Station 3, Aviation Security Unit NCR said that the suspect deposited at the firearms booth a caliber .22 Ruger Pistol with one magazine assembly and a caliber .45 Thompson Pistol containing three pieces of magazine and twenty rounds of ammunition before his slated departure at the NAIA Terminal 3.

On verification, it was revealed that the Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) did not match the serial numbers of the said firearms and the serial number appeared to be tampered.

This prompted the Duty Firearms Facilitator to effect an arrest against the said individual whom was apprised of his Constitutional Rights that was recorded in compliance with Senate Bill 2199 or the Body-Worn Camera Act.

The suspect is currently under the custody of NAIA Police Station 3 for proper disposition and filing of case while the seized firearms and ammunition will be used as supporting pieces of evidence against him.

PNP AVSEGROUP Director PBGen Christopher N Abrahano commended the airport’s premier police force for its unwavering efforts in ensuring aviation security and safety.

Abrahano further assured the public that the PNP AVSEGROUP shall remain at the forefront of upholding the law in all airports nationwide and shall be prepared to respond in times of adversity.