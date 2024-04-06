Male Cambodian allegedly involved in cybercrime nabbed at NAIA

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A male Cambodian national who is in the Interpol’s list of wanted fugitives for alleged involvement in cybercrime was nabbed by Bureau of Immigration (BI) said its officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, identified the passenger, identified as Bai Longhao, 35, was intercepted last March 21 at the NAIA Terminal 1 where he arrived aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Phnom Penh.

BI-Interpol acting chief Jaime Bustamante reported that the alien was refused entry after the immigration supervisors on-duty confirmed that the passenger and the person who is in the Interpol’s derogatory list are one and the same.

Bustamante said the Cambodian is subject of an Interpol red notice issued last February 21 which stemmed from a case of “assisting in information network crimes” that was filed against him in China.

An arrest warrant was reportedly issued against him by the public security bureau in Jian, Jilin province and, if convicted, he could be sentenced to not more than three years in prison.

Chinese authorities alleged that between April 2021 to March 2023, Bai conspired with a compatriot in providing financial payment and settlement services to several domestic telecom fraud syndicates.

Profits earned by the duo from the racket were estimated at more than 20 million yuan, or more than US$2.7 million which authorities believe were laundered by the suspects to Cambodia.

Tansingco vowed that the bureau will continue working with its counterparts from the Interpol to ensure that foreign criminals are not able to sneak into the country.

Bai’s name had been included in the BI blacklist which bans him from entering the Philippines ever again.