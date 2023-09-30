Manila hailed as ‘Most Competitive in Government Efficiency for Highly-Urbanized Cities’

Mayor Honey Lacuna thanked the DTI for the recognition as 'the most competitive in government efficiency for highly urbanized cities' which was received in behalf of the city by Vice Mayor Yul Servo-Nieto. (JERRY S. TAN)

The city Government of Manila was hailed as ‘the most competitive in government efficiency for highly urbanized cities’ during the recently-concluded Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index Awards.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna thanked the Department of Trade and Industry as the city also reaped several other awards, among them third place in the over-all competitiveness awards.

Vice Mayor Yul Servo-Nieto personally received the recognition from the governing body during the awarding ceremony held at Manila Hotel on Thursday, September 28. He was joined by Assistant City Administrator Architect Joy Dawis-Asuncion in receiving the awards.

On the said occasion, Manila also bagged the second place in the category of most competitive in innovation and in infrastructure for highly urbanized cities.

Lacuna said that the city also ranked fourth for the most competitive in resiliency and seventh for the most competitive in economic dynamism.

The mayor thanked God, her fellow city officials and employes whose support made all the accolades and recognition possible, along with the members of the Manila City Council headed by Servo as its Presiding Officer, whom she said have helped her realize her programs and the DTI that granted the said awards.

“These awards will serve as an inspiration for all of us in the city government of Manila to continue giving the best service possible for all the residents of the city,” she said.

The recognition, Lacuna added, is a clear validation of the efforts and dedication of the city employees and officials in the discharge of their daily functions.

“I call upon all my co-workers to treat the recognition bestowed on the city as a reason to strive even harder to give our residents the quality service they so deserve at all times,” said Lacuna.

Rankings of Cities and Municipalities are based on the sum of their scores on five pillars, namely economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, resiliency and innovation.