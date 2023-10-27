Mayor Honey calls on candidates to respect voters’ decision and for electorate to put premium in their votes

499 SHARES Share Tweet

“Be magnanimous in victory, gracious in defeat.”

This was the appeal made by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna to all the candidates in the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, as she also called on the electorate to put premium on their right to vote.

“Sa Lunes, ika-30 ng Oktubre, lahat tayong mga botante ay inaasahang pumunta sa ating mga presinto upang bumoto para sa mga nais nating mamuno sa ating mga barangay. Sa nagdaang ilang araw ng kampanya, sana’y napag-aralan nating mabuti kung sino ang sa palagay natin ay pawang karapat-dapat na bigyan ng ating tiwala,” she said.

Lacuna emphasized: “Ang pamunuan ng ating barangay ang unang-una sa hanay ng istraktura ng ating pamahalaan. Sila ang mas agad nating nalalapitan at natatakbuhan. Sila ang mas malapit at kilala natin. Kaya’t pahalagahan natin ang ating boto.”

The lady mayor went on to wish all the candidates the best of luck and thanked all of them for offering themselves to be of possible service to the public.

Lacuna called on them to jointly work toward a clean, orderly and peaceful elections and to humbly accept whatever verdict is handed by the voters.

In a related development, the mayor held a command conference with the Manila Police District (MPD) in City Hall, joined by her chief of staff Joshue Santiago andnewly-installed acting district Director, Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay.

The mayor convened the peace and order forces of the city to remind them of their duties in relation to the upcoming Barangay and SK Elections on October 30,2023.

Ibay meanwhile, assured the mayor of the preparedness of all the MPD personnel in keeping Manila peaceful and orderly during the election and Undas.