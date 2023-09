Mayor Honey is now LAKAN-MPD honorary member

Mayor Honey Lacuna cuts the ribbon during the inauguration of the new LAKAN lounge at the MPD Headquarters on UN Avenue, Manila. With her in photo are (from right) former MPD chief Gen. Danilo Abarsoza, MPD chief PBGen. Andre Dizon and ex-MPD chief Gen. Pete Bulaong. Behind Abarsoza is Lt.Col. John Guiagui. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna cuts the ribbon during the inauguration of the new LAKAN lounge at the MPD Headquarters on UN Avenue, Manila. With her in photo are (from right) former MPD chief Gen. Danilo Abarsoza, MPD chief PBGen. Andre Dizon and ex-MPD chief Gen. Pete Bulaong. Behind Abarsoza is Lt.Col. John Guiagui. (JERRY S. TAN)

This, according to Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, is what she and members of the LAKAN-MPD share, as she thanked the said group for having made her their honorary member.

Lacuna graced the opening of the Lakan Lounge at the Manila Police District headquarters on United Nations Avenue, along with MPD District Director PBGen. Andre Dizon and other police and city officials.

“Nais kong batiin ang lahat ng bumubuo sa LAKAN-MPD, na mga matitipuno at magigiting na kasapi ng ating kapulisan na pawang alumni ng ating Philippine National Police Academy, sa paglulunsad nitong magandang proyekto ng pagkakaroon ninyo ng tinatawag ninyong LAKAN lounge. Sa tagalog, ang lounge ay “pahingahan”, said Lacuna.

While lounge connotes a ‘resting place’, Lacuna expressed optimism that the newly-inaugurated area will serve as a venue for meetings, discussions and planning regarding various matters and projects lined up lin the name of all PNPA Alumni assigned in the city of Manila.

“Nakatutuwang isipin na makalipas ng ilang dekada mula sa unang batch ng PNPA noong 1980 ay nagkaroon na ang LAKAN ng isang landmark project dito. At sana nga ay marami pa kayong mga makabuluhang proyketong mailulunsad para sa kapakinabangan ng kapwa ninyo pulis, ng inyong mga pamilya at ng taong bayan na inyong pinaglilingkuran,” the lady mayor said.

As its newest honorary member, Lacuna vowed to do her best to give meaning to her being a ‘Lakan’, saying for her, it means being a supreme leader that will lead in establishing the welfare of his own kind, responding to the needs of those falling under his jurisdiction and usingk his strength and courage to defend his community.

Lacuna added that while she and all Lakan members were put in positions of responsibility in different ways, they all have chosen the path of public service or rendering service for fellow Filipinos and the country in general.

“Pareho tayong may pananagutan sa publiko at inaasahan nila na tayo ay maging tapat, aktibo, maingat, masigasig, masinop at maging epektibong lingkod-bayan. Kaya’t itinuturing kong isang malaking karangalan ang mapili ninyo bilang honorary member ng LAKAN-MPD,” Lacuna said.

“Sa pamamagitan nito ay lalo pa nating palalakasin ang ating pagtutulungan bilang magkatuwang sa pagbibigay katiyakan sa kaayusan, kapayapaan at kaligtasan ng ating mga kapwa Manilenyo. Maraming Salamat sa inyong pagtitiwala na maging kaisa ninyo sa LAKAN-MPD. Hangad ko na mabigyan natin ng kabuluhan ang pagiging isang LAKAN,” the mayor said as she concluded her speech.

The mayor also praised Dizon as a public official who is always readily available and approachable, with a call for all those present to emulate him.

According to Dizon, Lakan is comprised of PNPA graduates assigned at the MPD.