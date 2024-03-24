Mayor Honey tells barangay chiefs to update list of seniors, PWDs

Mayor Honey Lacuna tells barangay chiefs to update their lists of senior citizens, PWDs and heads of families. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna has directed all the heads of barangays in Manila to update their lists of senior citizens, persons with disability and heads of families as well.

Simultaneously she also urged the concerned sectors and the residents in general to help by also seeking out their barangay leaders and getting listed.

According to Lacuna, the purpose of the directive is to ensure that the lists contain the accurate information, noting that the updating of the list will also aid the city government.

The updated lists, she said, can also be used by the local government in ensuring that its social amelioration program (SAP) covers all those that are duly qualified.

The city government hands out monthly financial assistance to senior citizens, solo parents, PWDs and university students as a way of aiding their regular needs.

Lacuna noted reports that some of those currently in the list of beneficiaries have already either passed on or transferred residence.

The updating, she stressed, also aims to include those who have just turned senior citizens, solo parents or PWDs.