MIAA hits full throttle

Transportation Secretary and (left) MIAA general manager Bryan Co making the rounds at the NAIA 1 to check on processes in place for the Undas 2023. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has hit full throttle.

Owing to this, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista lauded MIAA general manager Bryan Co and all those involved in airport operations at the NAIA.

Bautusta specifically cited how daily flights surpassed 800 on November 1 with 88 percent on-time performance.

Citing a report he received from Co, Bautista noted how the NAIA terminals have efficiently handled a significant volume of passengers.

Based on records, the MIAA reported the processing of a total of 732,573 passengers during the first six days of “Undas 2023.”

“With this remarkable progress, we remain firmly on track to achieve the projected goal of accommodating 1.2 million passengers over the 10-day period,” Co said on a positive note.