New year, new homes for 49 families in Alcala, Cagayan

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 49 families from Barangays Masin and Dalaoig in Alcala, Cagayan can welcome the new year in their new and safer homes following the turn-over of their new core shelter units, under the Core Shelter Assistance Program (CSAP) implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, through its Field Office-2 (Cagayan Valley), on Wednesday (December 27).

During the turn-over ceremony, DSWD-Field Office 2 Social Welfare Officer II Marivel Gammad was joined by Alcala Mayor Cristina Antonio and other local officials in the distribution of the Certificates of Completion and Acceptance to the 49 household beneficiaries.

The DSWD’s CSAP aims to provide families who lost their houses during a calamity with disaster-resilient core shelter units. The Department provides Php70,000 cash aid for the construction of each unit while the LGU provides the relocation site and other necessary assistance to complete the project.