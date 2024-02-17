PBBM commends DSWD personnel at CSC’s Dangal ng Bayan awards rites

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Two personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) were among the exemplary public officials and government workers who were given recognition by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the ceremonial program for the ‘Dangal ng Bayan Award’ held on Wednesday (February 14) at Malacañan Palace.

Eleonor Ayan, Nutritionist-Dietician III at the DSWD-CAR, was commended for her display of utmost devotion and dedication to duty in linking the benevolent and those needing assistance, especially the disadvantaged children.

Among Ayan’s remarkable works is the ‘Project Selfless and Faithful Passion’, which augments the needs of various Child Development Centers under the DSWD.

Another awardee from DSWD-CAR, Bernardo Cadaon Jr., Social Worker Officer I, was also conferred with the award for his initiatives that resulted in improved management, administrative, and operational efficiency of the CAR Rehabilitation Center for the Youth.

Cadaon’s accomplishments include the institutionalization of the center’s Manual of Operations, Citizen’s Charter, Disaster Risk Management Plan, and strengthened partnerships with private organizations.

Organized by the Civil Service Commission (CSC), a total of 10 individuals from different government agencies and instrumentalities were conferred with the 2023 Search for Outstanding Government Workers award for their performance of an extraordinary act of public service and consistent demonstration of exemplary ethical behavior of an official or employee based on the eight norms of conduct provided under Republic Act No. 6713.

“Standing solidly on our nation’s bedrock belief that public office is a public trust, our 2023 Outstanding Government Workers project the image of an ideal Filipino government worker. They did not set out to do things that would earn them praise or to reap rewards. Rather, they consistently deliver quality public service, regardless of their position or their pay, because it is what they feel is their duty, the duty they owe to the people,” the President said in his keynote message.

President Marcos reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the government employees’ working conditions and supporting their professional development in the civil service.

“In Bagong Pilipinas, we want to increase their tribe in line with our efforts to build a resilient government driven by agile and future-ready civil servants,” the Chief Executive stressed.

As awardees, Ayan and Cadaon received a gold-gilded medallion crafted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and a cash incentive of Php 100,000.

The DSWD, under the leadership of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, is committed to nurturing the culture of excellence among agency personnel, who are aptly called ‘Angels in Red Vests’, so they can deliver social protection programs and services to the most vulnerable, and disadvantaged sectors of society with ‘extra love’ and ‘extra care’.

The DSWD chief was represented by Assistant Secretary for Office of the Secretary Concerns Irene Dumlao in the awarding ceremony.