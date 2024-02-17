Valenzuela City Hall Services Brought Closer to Barangays at the Launch of “People’s Day sa Barangay” Caravan

471 SHARES Share Tweet

In an effort to bring the City Hall services closer and more accessible to the Pamilyang Valenzuelano from all of the barangays, the City Government of Valenzuela launched the “People’s Day sa Barangay” Caravan featuring various social services at Barangay Karuhatan, February 17, 2024.

Celebrating 26 years of cityhood, several satellite offices were set up by the City Government in its “one-stop-shop” initiative called “People’s Day sa Barangay” for the Valenzueno residents. This caravan featured several booths and help desks that offer free civil services.

Some of the activities held were free legal consultation, free wifi and printing, medical assistance payouts, burial assistance payouts, free consultation with City Hall officers-in-charge, open forum “Kamustahan with Mayor WES”, free bread and coffee “Kapihan”, and a City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) Help Desk for other social services.

The City Government aims to implement the “People’s Day sa Barangay” Caravan in all the city’s barangays. Promoting inclusivity and accessibility in its social services, this initiative focuses on addressing the questions, concerns, and requests of Valenzuelanos from every barangay and delivering immediate action.

The program also provided an opportunity to open a community dialogue between Mayor WES Gatchalian and six (6) homeowner’s associations in the barangay. A chance to have their voices heard, Mayor WES, Punong Barangay Martell Soledad, and other concerned office heads engaged in open communication with HOA officers to settle their concerns.

Concluding its launch, the event catered to approximately 300 attendees. There were reportedly around 159 recipients of medical assistance and 7 recipients of burial assistance. A turnover of assistive devices also took place; 4 people received wheelchairs while 1 person received a walker.

“People’s Day sa Barangay” Caravan was open from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. It is one of the events that the City Government has prepared in the month-long commemoration of the city’s 26th Charter Day.

Recognizing the residents as a crucial part of progress, the City of Valenzuela pursues to formulate more programs, projects, and initiatives – all in the service of the Pamilyang Valenzuelano.