PHITEX Shines Spotlight on IoT in 2023 Cebu Edition

The Philippine Travel Exchange (PHITEX) 2023, the country’s premier government-organized travel trade event organized by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, makes a triumphant return to Cebu City after 16 years. The event aims to present the Philippines’ finest tourism attractions, establishments, services, and products to a global audience.

The theme for this year’s edition is centered on sustainability in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT), highlighting the country’s digitalization and sustainability efforts to meet global demands. Moreover, PHITEX functions as an innovative knowledge-sharing platform. Through its PEPTalk module, PHITEX provides a valuable educational experience to local stakeholders and academia members in the field of tourism, offering insights into the latest advancements in IoT, data privacy, and circular economies.

“We are standing at the crossroads of a digital revolution, where the Internet of Things or IoT, promises to reshape our world. As we navigate this transformative wave, the tourism industry must stand ready. Our task is not only to embrace this digital evolution but also to champion the harmonious coexistence of tradition and modernization. This delicate balance is an expertise we, as custodians of our vibrant cultural heritage, must skillfully achieve,” said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

PHITEX will commence on September 19 with the PHITEX Educational Program (PEP) Talk. This learning opportunity will feature discussions anchored on this year’s theme, “Tourism Sustainability in the Era of IoT.” Distinguished speakers, including Maria Raisa Ysaac-Orbon, Chief Marketing Officer of Packetworx Inc.; Maricel Gatchalian-Badilla, PhD., Associate Professor of UP Asian Institute of Tourism; Atty. Francis Euston R. Acero, Vice President and Data Privacy Officer of Meralco; Barry Lim, Senior Director, Public Sector & Government Practice, Frost and Sullivan-Singapore; Geoff Andres, Property President of the City of Dreams Manila; and Dawn Mendoza, Program Manager of the Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride, are set to share their insights on tourism trends and sustainability practices in the digital age.

This year’s edition will bring together 100 buyers from 18 countries and 168 Philippine seller delegates representing 122 companies for business-to-business interactions. TPB collaborated with the Department of Tourism (DOT) and private sector representatives to carefully screen the buyers, ensuring their quality and legitimacy.

The opening ceremonies of this two-day Travel Exchange will take place on September 20 at the Fili-Nustar Hotel. Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco will grace the event alongside Nograles and other DOT officials.

PHITEX is a significant annual marketing event that not only facilitates meetings between qualified international buyers and Philippine sellers through tabletop business appointments. It also offers participants a chance to experience the beauty of Philippine tourism destinations through pre and post familiarization tours in Manila-Rizal, Cagayan de Oro-Bukidnon-Davao, Coron, Palawan, Boracay-Romblon, Cebu-Dumaguete, Pampanga-La Union, and Ilocos Norte and Sur.

For more information about PHITEX, visit https://www.phitex.ph/