PMGen. Nartatez says 500 ‘erring’ cops have been dismissed since he took over as NCRPO chief

NCRPO Director PMGen.Jose Melencio Nartatez,Jr. answers queries from the media at the MACHRA Balitaan sa Harbor View. With him in photo are (left) Itchie G. Cabayan and Andi Garcia, president and vice president respectively, of the Manila City Hall Reporters' Association (MACHRA). (JERRY S. TAN)

NCRPO Director PMGen.Jose Melencio Nartatez,Jr. answers queries from the media at the MACHRA Balitaan sa Harbor View. With him in photo are (left) Itchie G. Cabayan and Andi Garcia, president and vice president respectively, of the Manila City Hall Reporters' Association (MACHRA). (JERRY S. TAN)

443 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 500 erring policemen have been dismissed from the service since PMGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez,Jr. assumed as chief of the National Capital Region Office (NCRPO), the highest-ranking of which is a colonel nine months ago.

Nartatez bared this at the monthly forum of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA) held in Harbor View Restaurant, saying the decommissioning of cops committing shenanigans is a continuing thing.

He said that the punishments for erring policemen range from demotion to dismissal and forfeiture of benefits.

According to Nartatez, only less than five percent of the total number of policemen in the country commit wrongdoings and they are duly punished.

“It is unfair for the 95 percent who are doing good,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Nartatez said that an average of 40 persons a day are caught in the metro for involvement in illegal drugs.

The standard value of drugs being netted is P1.2 million per day.

He dismissed the idea of armed confrontation with drug suspects unless for purposes of self-preservation on the part of the police conducting the anti-drug operations.