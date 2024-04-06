Promising future awaits Davao City as civil works of Bucana Bridge Project are on the roll

443 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) continues to make significant strides in the implementation of its Davao River Bridge Project also known as the Bucana Bridge which is an integral part of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road.

In his inspection report to DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said that the Unified Project Management Office – Bridges Management Cluster (UPMO-BMC) is working closely in the implementation of the 1.34-kilometer Bucana Bridge Project with its contractor China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) pushing forward with its construction activities beginning last November 2023 and currently focused on the bored piling works.

According to Senior Undersecretary Sadain, in-charge of DPWH infrastructure flagship projects, construction of this modern bridge will be finished in 24 months and is expected to be open to traffic in the first quarter of 2026 which can approximately hold about 35,000 vehicles every day, alleviating the east-west traffic congestion in the coastal areas of Davao City.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain together with UPMO BMC Project Director Rodrigo I. Delos Reyes inspected on Friday, April 5, 2024 the on-going construction of a four (4) lane six (6) span extradosed bridge and approach roads located at the estuary of the Davao River.

Also joining in the inspection are UPMO Roads Management Cluster I (Bilateral) Project Director Benjamin A. Bautista, Stakeholders Relations Service Director Randy R. Del Rosario, and UPMO Project Manager Joweto V. Tulaylay.

The Bucana Bridge will be one of the pioneering infrastructure landmarks for the Build Better More agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administration under the Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance and leadership.

The total length of the bridge is 480 meters with embankment roads of 420 meters and 440 meters and width of the bridge deck is 22.24 meters, designed for a bidirectional four-lane setup.

The main bridge foundation consists of 1.5 meter diameter bored piles, with pier caps and portal piers while the height of the bridge towers is 19.5 meters, with a total of 5 towers. The main beams are a double-hole cast-in-place hollow beam structure, with a 10 centimeter thick asphalt concrete pavement on the bridge deck and steel structure guardrails on both sides.

From the onset of its mobilization during the last quarter of 2023, the project has been underway for several months with DPWH government engineers headed by Project Manager Norifel Teddie G. Cadiang and Project Engineer John Christian T. Gaden and the contractor’s construction crews working tirelessly in attaining the present accomplishment status at 8.23%.

With a total project cost of ₱4.304 Billion, the project is funded by the assistance of the Government of the People’s Republic of China (GPRC) under the China Aid-Grant.

The ongoing construction project is providing local employment opportunities with about 83% of the workers involved in the project are Filipinos.

The detailed engineering design for the project was completed on April 28, 2023 by the consortium of CCCC Highway Consultant Co., Ltd. and Beijing Zhongjiao Road and Bridge Supervision Co., Ltd who are likewise providing consulting services on the construction supervision of the Bucana Bridge.

Although challenges affecting the project implementation are inevitable, DPWH has always guaranteed to provide the utmost transparency and accountability in delivering top-notch infrastructure facilities all centered on improving the lives of every Filipino.

Furthermore, the Bucana Bridge is anticipated to complement the Davao City Coastal Road serving as an alternative route to the existing urban road network in Davao that will aid in decongesting the traffic in the old route.

Once finished, the project will become an added gateway towards faster movement of economic activities, more livelihood opportunities, and the promotion of tourism across Davao City.