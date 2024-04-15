Service Caravan to be conducted by BI in Iloilo

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced that the bureau will be conducting the second leg of its nationwide caravan in Iloilo.

The agency announced that it will be holding the Visayas leg of the Bagong Immigration Service Caravan at the Seda Hotel in Iloilo on April 17.

The initiative, according to the BI, aims to provide convenient access to essential services for foreign nationals in select areas across the Philippines.

“We wish to bring our services closer to the people,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco earlier said. “Apart from our online services, we are also visiting key cities to facilitate immigration compliance,” he added.

The service caravan will visit key regions throughout the country, offering expedited processing for various BI transactions, including tourist visa extensions, exit clearances, dual citizenship applications, and other essential clearances. By bringing services directly to the people, the BI aims to streamline processes and eliminate the need for extensive travel.

Tansingco said that for more information and updates on the service caravan schedule and locations, interested applicants may visit the official website of the Bureau of Immigration at www.immigration.gov.ph.

In addition to expedited services, concerned citizens may also lodge their complaint against illegal aliens and foreign sexual predators in their area through the caravan.

“As part of our #ShieldKids Campaign, we have intelligence personnel joining our caravan to receive information from community members regarding foreign sexual predators and sex tourists that might be plaguing their area,” he added.

Tansingco expressed enthusiasm for the service caravan, emphasizing its importance in delivering quality public service closer to the public.

“This represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve our services by making these more accessible, both online and offline,” remarked Tansingco.

“By bringing our services directly to the communities we serve, we aim to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and transparency in our operations, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure Philippines.”

The caravan had its initial run in Zamboanga City last March 6. The Iloilo leg will be open from 7 in the morning until 5:30 in the afternoon.

The BI encourages residents of each respective area to take advantage of the service caravan and avail themselves of the expedited services offered.