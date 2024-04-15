DOST officials visit SETUP Project in Cagayan Valley

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary, Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr., with other DOST officials, visited Agricomp Machineries and Construction Corp.. (AMCC).

The company is one of the DOST Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises or MSMEs in Cagayan Valley.

SETUP assistance created other opportunities for AMCC, like the acquisition of a merchandise strip to the Equipment Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) Region 02, an organization for metal equipment manufacturers in the Cagayan Valley Region, and the Metals International Association of the Philippines (MIAP).

Some of the materials being used by the corporation came from other members of EMC. These materials are fabricated and chosen by local and international enterprises, including local start-up businesses.

New possibilities have been realized since another launch of its production center was established. This additional center only signified that AMCC continued to soar even higher this time. In addition, AMCC is also equipped with a stable financial status and knowledgeable technical staff.

With the help of DOST-SETUP, the firm’s productivity increased, resulting in an improvement in gross sales. This has enabled them to offer more high-value products with longer lengths and bigger sizes due to their cutting-edge machines.

The firm also generated jobs, which improved its market reach all over the Philippines. Solidum underscored the need to advance their technological engagements and transform their processes, which will nurture a sustainable economy and society for Filipinos.

He encouraged the firm to venture into censor-based machines to enhance their productivity and competitiveness through the integration of advanced technologies.

Responding to global trends and making it relevant to the changing needs of MSMEs, DOST-SETUP has also evolved. Since 2002, the program has assisted a total of 9,709 firms/projects nationwide in the sectors of food processing, furniture, marine and aquatic resources, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, ICT and electronics, gifts, housewares and decor, metals, and engineering.

Aligned with the DOST strategic pillar, specifically wealth creation, DOST-SETUP will be at the forefront of the technological advancement of MSMEs.

The agency tirelessly works towards the development of an environment that nurtures MSMEs to translate success into economic prosperity, job creation and a more vibrant business landscape for a sustainable and inclusive economy.

AMCC is a general contractor for Construction and projects. It is a manufacturer of agricultural implements. It is located at National Highway Tagaran Cauayan, Isabela.

The president of AMCC is Samuel B. Carino. Its vice president for operations is Rolando Rupac.

AMCC won as the Most Productive MSME during the SETUP Praise Award and the launching of SETUP Forum on Nov. 24, 2020.

Some of AMCC business units affiliates include Northern Asia Sales Corp., Agri Equipment Sales Corp., Agricomp Business Foods Corporation, Agricomp Builders and Construction, Inc., Agricomp Trucking Services. Inc.