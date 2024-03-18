Specialized workshops for personnel conducted by BI

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Specialized workshops for its Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) aimed at strengthening border enforcement capabilities are being conducted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Held on March 15 at NAIA Terminal 3, the said workshops focused on essential training topics including the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) referral process, affidavit writing, court investigation procedures, and a moot court activity.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the importance of continuous skills development in strengthening immigration protection and border enforcement efforts.

“The Bureau of Immigration is committed to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism among our personnel,” said Tansingco. “Through targeted workshops like these, we aim to equip our officers with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively carry out their duties in safeguarding our borders,” he said.

BI I-PROBES Chief Bienvenido Castillo III echoed Commissioner Tansingco’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of ongoing training in enhancing the capabilities of immigration officers.

“These workshops provide valuable insights and practical skills essential for effective border enforcement and immigration protection,” Castillo stated. “By continually investing in the professional development of our personnel, we strengthen our ability to uphold the integrity of our borders,” he added.

A total of 36 attendees assigned in different ports of entry and exit attended the training. Expert speakers from the Department of Justice and the National Bureau of Investigation shared their knowledge, providing insights into the latest legal and investigative procedures relevant to immigration enforcement.