Sta. Ana Hospital receives P2.7M computer donation

(from right) Mayor Honey Lacuna, SAH Director Dr. Grace Padilla and Vice Mayor Yul Servo at the donation of computer work stations and server in the said hospital. Also in photo are (from Servo’s left) La Filipina President Gerald Jones Uy-Gongko and sixth district Councilors Lou Veloso, Christian Uy and Elmer Par. (JERRY S. TAN)

IN pursuit of a fully- functional Integrated Hospital Management and Information System (IHOMIS) as recommended by the Department of Health (DOH), Mayor Honey Lacuna received in behalf of the Sta. Ana Hospital (SAH), computer workstations and dedicated server worth P2.7 million.

Lacuna was joined by SAH Director Dr. Grace Padilla in thanking the La Filipina Uy Gongco Corporation (LFUGC) under the leadership of its Cluster Head for Livestocks Gerald Jone Uy Gongco for their ‘generous and invaluable donation to the City of Manila’ which, according to the mayor, is vital to the project that is of paramount importance to the city’s healthcare system.

The mayor acknowledged the help of the private sector in keeping the city-run hospitals afloat, citing a report from Director Padilla regarding the help that the LFUGCL had been extending even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was learned that during the COVID-19 pandemic, SAH employees received a constant supply of bread, apart from the Emergency Room dividers used for COVID-19 patients.

Padilla, for her part said that in this day in age of digital technology, the initiative will significantly enhance the hospital’s day-to-day operations, streamline patient care, and enable the SAH to provide better quality healthcare services to the Manileños.

She also expressed gratitude to Lacuna for her unwavering leadership and support in realizing the vision.

“It is through her inspiration, dedication and commitment that Sta. Ana Hospital continuously strives for health excellence for a Magnificent Manila,” she said.

“La Filipina Uy Gongco Corporation’s donation is not just a gift of technology, but a gift of hope, progress,and a brighter future for the people of Manila. This generous gesture demonstrates the power of collaboration between the private sector and the local government, and how, together, we can achieve remarkable milestones, Padilla added.

“Today, we gather to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to this act of benevolence as a testament to their commitment to improving our community and the lives of our patients,” Padilla said.

Lacuna said that based on the report of Padilla, the donation will greatly help in the day-to-day operations of the SAH, for a fast and efficient delivery of service among indigent patients.