The Business Manual CEO Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Leadership

Manila, Philippines – The Business Manual, a rapidly emerging force in the entrepreneurial media landscape since its inception in 2022, proudly hosted its inaugural CEO Awards on January 28, 2024, at Shangri-la The Fort, Manila. This prestigious event celebrated the achievements of exceptional business leaders who have made a significant impact not just in their respective industries but also as a moving force behind the task of nation-building in the Philippines.

“As we aim to Engage, Inspire, Empower, and Educate aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs,” RJ Ledesma, editor-in-chief of The Business Manual, explained in his remarks at the CEO Awards, “The Business Manual recognizes the remarkable contributions of visionary leaders whose relentless dedication have fostered innovations, shaped industries, and set benchmarks for excellence in our country.”

The CEO Awards Honorees

In his opening speech, Ramon Galicia, Chief Operating Office of One Mega Group Inc. put the focus on the achievements of the CEOs being honored, saying, “The CEOs we are awarding tonight are directly responsible for creating the foundations of our future, and propelling our country forward. And we salute each of them.”

This year’s event recognized 20 visionary CEOs, each exemplifying the essence of leadership. The honorees are:

Ramon Ang, President and Vice Chairman of San Miguel Corporation Dr. Vicki Belo, Founder and CEO of Belo Medical Group Cezar Consing, President and CEO of Ayala Corporation Alice Eduardo, Founder, President and CEO of Sta. Elena Construction Lance Gokongwei, President and CEO of JG Summit Holdings, Inc. Edward K. Lee, Founder and Chairman of COL Financial Group, Inc. Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of PJ Lhuillier Group of Companies Jeffrey Lim, President of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. TG Limcaoco, President and CEO of Bank of the Philippine Islands Bernie Liu, Chairman and CEO of GOLDEN ABC Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman and President of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation Cecilio Pedro, Founder of Lamoiyan Corporation Christopher Po, Chairman of Century Pacific Food Vivian Que-Azcona, President of Mercury Drug Ed Saavedra, Chairman of Megawide Construction Injap Sia, Chairman of DoubleDragon Properties Corporation Jose Soberano, Chairman and CEO of Cebu Landmasters, Inc. Ernesto Tanmantiong, President and CEO of Jollibee Foods Corporation Aileen Uygongco-Ongkauko, CEO of La Filipina Uy Gongco Group Alfredo Yao, Founder of Zest-O, Macay Holdings, Inc. and Philippine Business Bank

Recognizing the Pinnacle of Business Leadership

The Business Manual CEO Awards was created to honor CEOs who demonstrate outstanding performance in several key areas:

Effective Management and Strategic Governance: Celebrating CEOs who have led their companies to notable revenue growth and expansion, both locally and internationally. Innovation and Versatility: Acknowledging leaders who have pioneered innovative strategies within their organizations, ensuring adaptability and competitiveness in changing market industries. Brand Influence and Recognition: Recognizing CEOs who have significantly enhanced their company’s credibility, reputation, and brand awareness. Personal Image and Credibility: Honoring leaders who are highly regarded by business partners, employees, stakeholders, and consumers, and who uphold ethical leadership and contribute positively to brand and company representation. Contribution to Society: Applauding CEOs who have led their companies to make meaningful contributions to society, including CSR initiatives, social causes, and collaborations with government.

The success of The Business Manual CEO Awards would not have been possible without the generous support of our distinguished sponsors. The CEO Awards is co-presented with Pharmaton. It is also supported by Johnnie Walker, San Miguel, Sula Spirits, Juju Glow, Luxe Skin, Fairy Skin, Dear Face, Babe Formula and AIID. Their partnership with The Business Manual is a testament to their dedication to fostering a thriving business environment and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

About The Business Manual

The Business Manual has established itself as a prime destination for aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, and young professionals. With its digital platform and yearly events such as The Business Manual CEO Awards and Growthcon, it demystifies the business world, making it accessible and engaging. Its mission is to Engage, Inspire, Empower, and Educate aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs.

As the first online subscription-based business platform in the Philippines, The Business Manual offers exclusive stories, how-tos, and monthly cover features that spotlight industry leaders, providing invaluable insights into the world of business.

Subscription is available at PHP1,000 annually, granting readers access to a wealth of business knowledge and expertise. Subscribe here: https://thebusinessmanual-onemega.com/the-business-manual-access/

The Business Manual is a publication of One Mega Group Inc., a Filipino media company focused on content publishing in a variety of platforms, including print magazines, e-magazines, and websites.