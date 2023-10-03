TPB wins “Best NTO” in TTG Travel Awards 2023

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, the marketing and promotions arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT), was recognized as the Best National Tourism Organization (NTO) during the 32nd TTG Travel Awards ceremony and gala dinner in Bangkok, Thailand last 28 September 2023.

In accepting the award, TPB’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles, expressed her gratitude to all members of the institution as well as its various tourism stakeholders, partners, and organizations for their participation and support of TPB’s tourism projects and initiatives.

“We receive this award with a deep sense of gratitude and pride for our organization and our beloved country, The Philippines. Your votes have honored us and reaffirmed our commitment to excellence and your support is the cornerstone of our mission to elevate the Philippines as a world-class destination for leisure, MICE, and investment,” TPB COO Nograles declared. “Know that this award only motivates us to work even harder for our shared goals ensuring that every traveler experiences the Philippines at its very best.”

Taking the opportunity to highlight TPB’s top priorities, Nograles mentioned that the country has the finest products and services to offer to travelers from around the world and the agency’s commitment lies in both skillfully and genuinely showcasing the Philippines’ beauty through its people, culture, natural resources, and destinations.

To date, TPB has actively organized, participated in, and supported various projects nationwide and across the globe generating over Php3.9B combined sales leads and Php654.7M media value in country promotions.

Nograles encouraged fellow Filipinos to embrace their own cultural heritage and locally crafted products, drawing inspiration from the wonders and achievements that echo the nation’s rich heritage, exceptional creativity, and unparalleled resourcefulness.

Over the past decade, the Philippines has earned several notable accolades from the esteemed award-giving body, including the Best Marketing & Relationship Effort in 2015. Last year, the country was awarded the Best Destination of the Year for the second time after being granted the same title in 2014.

The TTG Travel Awards, an established annual awards ceremony renowned for celebrating excellence in the travel industry across the Asia-Pacific region, draws the attendance of the industry’s most acclaimed personalities who pioneer proactive steps and initiatives to develop the tourism trade.

ABOUT TPB

An attached agency of the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) is dedicated to promoting the Philippines both domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) destination. TPB collaborates closely with private and public stakeholders to provide an exceptional, high-value experience for visitors, contributing significantly to increased tourist arrivals, receipts, and investments in the country. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.