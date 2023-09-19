12k spectators wowed in grand fireworks spectacle

194 SHARES Share Tweet

CAUAYAN CITY – The night skies were painted with a spectacle of lights, colors and music as the much-sought Cauayan Fireworks Spectacle ushered in the yuletide season at the SM City Cauayan in this city on September 16 evening.

The event marked the start of the 100 days to Christmas countdown while accompanying cheers, dances and songs of performers were followed by many of the 12,000 spectators in Isabela.

For Micha Rivera, the pyro-musical show really ignited her senses and brightens up the night skyline of Cauayan City.

Villagers sung original Filipino music as the “delightful display of multi-colored fireworks staged by the country’s pyrotechnic experts left an impressive and unforgettable sight to over Isabelinos,” Leah Natividad said.

This magical show of dazzling colors and light synchronized to pop music, indeed made it a night to remember for families, friends, young and old alike as it marks the beginning of the longest Christmas season in the world–Christmas in the Philippines, public relations manager Krystal Gayle Agbulig said.

