BI deports Pokwang’s ex-partner Lee O’Brian

166 SHARES Share Tweet

The American ex-partner of comedienne Pokwang had been deported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

As such, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that Lee O’Brian had been included in the BI’s blacklist, barring him from re-entering the country in the future.

The deportation stemmed from a complaint filed last year by Filipino comedian Marietta Subong, more popularly known as Pokwang. She filed a deportation case against her ex-partner for working without proper permits.

In her complaint, Subong claimed that O’Brian rendered work in different production companies without securing required Department of Labor and Employment and BI permits.

The BI found merit in the said complaint and ordered O’Brian deported in December for violation of the conditions of his stay. O’Brian filed for a motion for reconsideration, which was eventually denied.

Tansingco said that O’Brian was deported on the evening of April 8 on board a Philippine Airlines flight to San Francisco after the BI confirmed that he has no pending local case in the Philippines.

Subong and O’Brian had a much publicized relationship and break-up.