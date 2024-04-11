Mega job fair in Quiapo slated on April 12

249 SHARES Share Tweet

ANOTHER ‘Mega Job Fair’ that will help unemployed Manilans will be held on Friday, April 12, 2024.

This was announced by Mayor Honey Lacuna, as she invited those who want to try their luck in landing jobs to participate in the said job fair.

Organized by the city’s public employment service office (PESO) headed by Fernan Bermejo, the mayor said that at least a thousand vacancies are up for grabs in the slated job fair.

Lacuna said those interested may attend the “Mega Job Fair” that will be held at the ground floor of the QQ Mall located on Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo, Manila from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Fernan, the said job fair which will be carried out via the initiative of Lacuna is in coordination with the QQ Mall and the Department of Labor and Employment – National Capital Region at DOLE NCR Manila Field Office.

The mayor said that applicants must come in casual attire, bring at least ten copies of their resume and their own ballpen.

Lacuna also advised the applicants to make sure that they do not go to the job fair on an empty stomach, to bring water if possible in readiness to quench their thirst in case they feel dehydrated and to wear comfortable or breathable clothes as well as bring items that would protect themselves from the sun.