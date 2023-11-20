Cebu Pacific offers ‘Sulit Hotel’ deals to travelers

CEB's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Candice Iyog (second from left) with (from left) Airport Press Club vice president Itchie Cabayan; Malou Reyes, external public relations of CEB (Resty Perez office) and CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero. (JERRY S. TAN)

CEB's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Candice Iyog (second from left) with (from left) Airport Press Club vice president Itchie Cabayan; Malou Reyes, external public relations of CEB (Resty Perez office) and CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero. (JERRY S. TAN)

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A MORE flexible and affordable travel experience is being offered by Cebu Pacific (CEB) via its Go Hotels’ Go 24/7 package and Go 365 promo.

CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Candice Iyog said travelers can avail themselves of exclusive hotel accommodations up to December 31, 2023, for as low as P1,800 when they book at any Go Hotels property nationwide.

“With Go 24/7, customers may check in at any time and enjoy a 24-hour stay at their chosen Go Hotels branch, perfect for travelers who make spontaneous plans for immediate local trips,” Iyog said.

Iyog added that with Go 365, customers who wish to book 15 days up to a year in advance can use the code “GO365” upon their reservation to enjoy 10% off on the Best Available Rate, providing travelers the opportunity to secure accommodations for future travels at a lower rate.

Meantime, CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero said these offers are perfectly timed with CEB’s seat sale from November 16 to 25, 2023. For as low as P199 one-way base fare (exclusive of fees and surcharges), CEB travelers may book flights to select local destinations and travel from November 16, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

“Whether you’re looking to book a hotel in Tacloban for a short budget stay or in Davao for your upcoming beach adventure, a Go Hotels property is accessible to you. Those who wish to avail themselves of the Go 24/7 package may do so through email, calls, or walk-ins. Guests may also book via the Go Hotels website at https://www.gohotels.ph/ to enjoy the flexible feature and use the Go 365 promo,” said Romero.