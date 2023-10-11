DICT closes digital divide in 438 GIDA sites in six provinces

From left to right. Kacific Chief Executive Officer Christian Patouraux, DICT Secretary Ivan Uy, StellarSat President Jonjie Almendrala, Sterllarsat Chief Executive Officer Kalvin Parpan

From left to right. Kacific Chief Executive Officer Christian Patouraux, DICT Secretary Ivan Uy, StellarSat President Jonjie Almendrala, Sterllarsat Chief Executive Officer Kalvin Parpan

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has managed to close the digital divide in 438 geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAS) with satellite broadband connectivity.

The installation and activation in the provinces of Benguet, Kalinga, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Quezon and Pangasinan was completed in 30 days, making it the fastest VSAT installation in the Philippines.

The program is part of DICT’s National Broadband Project to provide connectivity to 65 percent of Filipinos who lack access to the internet. The DICT is committed to provide every Filipino access to vital ICT infrastructures and services while also ensuring the sustainable growth of ICT-enabled industries that can generate more jobs.

“This achievement highlights both DICT’s commitment to digital transformation in GIDA regions. Residents in Northern Luzon can now readily access essential digital services via high-speed broadband,” DICT Secretary Ivan Uy said.

“By providing high-speed internet connectivity to these GIDA sites, this project equips the provinces micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the tools to participate in the thriving e-commerce landscape,” he said.

Aside from improving ecommerce in the areas, Secretary Uy hopes that improved connectivity also opens online education and also transform remote areas into digital communication hubs.

Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos said that his agency ensured the security and quality of installation sites.

“As the agency responsible for all functions related to cybersecurity, the CICC conducted security assessments, working alongside DICT during site inspections,” he said.

CICC also took charge of coordinating deployment of VSATs to ensure strict compliance to industry standards.

DICT collaborated with internet provider Stellarsat Solutions Inc. and is powered by Kacific Broadband Satellites to achieve this milestone.

Issued by the Office of CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos