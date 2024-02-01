DSWD chief attends exit conference for Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian attends the Exit Conference of the 3rd World Bank Implementation Support Mission (ISM) for the Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP) on Wednesday (January 31) in Pasay City.

During the conference, Sec. Gatchalian responded to the ISM observations and recommendations with an assurance that all the needed support for the successful implementation of the project will be provided by the DSWD.

The PMNP is a four-year project that aims to address child undernutrition and stunting in the Philippines.

Present in the meeting are Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa; World Bank (WB) Country Director, Ndiame Diop, and Senior Nutrition Specialist, Dr. Ali Winoto Subandoro; National Nutrition Council (NNC) Executive Director, Assistant Secretary Azucena Dayanghirang; United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Country Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Country Manager, Oscar Leonel Marenco-Ruiz.

Other executives and representatives from the DSWD, DOH, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Finance (DOF), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) were also in the conference.