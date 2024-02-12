DSWD oversees loading of food packs in 2 US cargo planes bound for Davao Region

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) led by Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) and concurrent director of the National Resource Logistics and Management Bureau (NRLMB) Leo Quintilla, together with United Nations Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director to the Philippines Ryan Washburn, oversees the loading of some 2,400 family food packs (FFPs) in two US C-130 planes at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on Monday (February 12).

The boxes of FFPs to be flown by the US aircrafts are on top of the 40,800 FFPs that is now being ferried by the Philippine Navy vessel BRP Davao del Sur-LD 602 to Davao Region. These FFPs will be distributed to local government units (LGUs) affected by the trough of a low pressure area and shear line that hit Davao Region in late January.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian directed the continuous flow of relief aid to Mindanao in one of the agency’s largest disaster response efforts in keeping with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr to intensify the provision of assistance to Davao Region through a whole-of-government approach.