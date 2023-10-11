Earth Run 2023: Peace Heritage

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Make your steps count and join the Earth Run global movement which unites communities across the world to run a total of 40,120 km — a distance equal to the circumference of the Earth!

By supporting this global initiative, we not only encourage physical activity but also emphasize our interconnectedness as global citizens. Our involvement underscores our commitment to a healthier world and a sustainable future, with peace at its core.

This fundraising endeavor allows us to extend our impact beyond the racecourse, supporting causes and initiatives that align with our values. Part of the proceeds will go to the following activities: Blood Donation Drive, Clean Up Drive, Disaster Donation Drive, Tree Planting/Sponsor a Tree, Adopt-a-School Program, Recycling, and Promote Climate Change Awareness.

Host: We Are One Youth Volunteers

When: October 22, 2023

Where: Liwasang Ulalim, CCP Complex, Pasay City

Distances: 1K | 3K | 5K

Registration Fee: PHP 700 for all categories (Inclusive of Earth Run 2023 Shirt, Race Bib and E-Certificate)

Assembly time: 3:30AM (Warm-up exercise | Zumba)

5K Gun Start: 4:00AM

3K Gun Start: 4:30AM

1K Gun Start: 5:00AM

Closing Program: 6:00AM

Stop by our booths to experience the 7 Wonders of the World and get FREE face painting!

REGISTER HERE: https://forms.gle/R2cRAeCHWPCcPp3o9

For inquiries and sponsorships, contact:

Wilma Reyes – 09638873358

#EarthRun2023 #PeaceHeritage

#WeAreOne