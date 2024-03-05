Flood-stricken duck raisers find a ‘Partner for Growth’ in Pilmico

Pilmico and its partner distributors held a two-day recovery assistance program for flood-stricken duck raisers in Carmen, Davao del Norte last February 26-27, 2024.

Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation (Pilmico) held its annual “Agripost Conference” to celebrate and recognize the top-performing local retailers in various parts of the country. This event also serves as an opportunity to provide product and industry updates to its partners. The event has been taking place since November 2023.

In Carmen, Davao del Norte however, instead of holding a celebration event, Pilmico and its partner distributors in the area, namely Panabo Bluz and Chemar Marketing, redirected their resources to ”Padayon Gihapon Ta, Partner” (Let’s Keep Going, Partner). This initiative aims to assist the duck raisers affected by the recent flooding in Mindanao, whose livestock suffered in early February of this year.

Pilmico and the distributors collaborated with the local government unit, agricultural office, and Provincial Veterinary Office of Brgy. Anibongan, Carmen, Davao del Norte, to organize a two-day recovery assistance program from February 26 to 27, 2024. On the first day, they held a veterinary mission for livestock raisers and distributed 36 bags of “Avemax” duck feeds. About 175 beneficiaries received “Vet Kits,” including animal nutrition supplements, to help in their recovery.

During his opening remarks, Jefferson Abian, Pilmico Assistant Vice President for Feeds Sales, underscored the importance of perseverance in times of crisis.

“Natural calamities can be challenging, but we must learn to move forward as a community. At Pilmico, we are committed to being your ‘Partner for Growth,’ especially when you need it most. We are always ready to provide support and assistance to ensure the growth and development of the livestock industry,” Abian said.

Even though this initiative was far from the usual festivities of Pilmico’s Agripost Conferences, it brought a different form of joy by providing assistance to the duck raisers of the Municipality of Carmen who were most in need of help.

About Pilmico & Gold Coin Group

Pilmico and Gold Coin Group is the integrated agribusiness and food company of the Aboitiz Group.

In the Philippines, Pilmico Foods Corporation (Pilmico) is an industry leader in the flour and feeds manufacturing sector and a top pork meat supplier. Its four divisions, Flour, Feeds, Farms, and Trading, enable the growth of its stakeholders through consistent quality products and unmatched supporting services.

Their customer reach has also expanded to the Asia Pacific region through Gold Coin Management Holdings, Inc. (Gold Coin), a pioneer in animal nutrition and manufacturing scientifically-based animal feeds in Asia.

With over 3,700 partners across multiple facilities in eight countries, Pilmico and Gold Coin Group form one of Asia’s largest privately-owned agribusinesses.

Know more about Pilmico at pilmico.com/.