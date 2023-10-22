Go to cemeteries early, avoid surge – Mayor Honey

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is urging those who will be visiting their departed loved ones at the Manila North Cemetery and Manila South Cemetery to take advantage of the long weekend to do so, in order to avoid the surge on November 1 and for their own convenience.

“Bago pa mag-November 1 at November 2, dalawin nyo na ang inyong mga kaanak nang sa gayon ay di kayo sumasabay sa bulto,” Lacuna said, as she also called on the public to spruce up their loved ones’ tombs ahead of the deadline which is October 25.

The mayor said that the cleaning or sprucing up of tombs will no longer be allowed beyond the said date, as no one is allowed to stay overnight in the said cemeteries and tools that are normally used for the purpose will not be allowed inside.

Lacuna, during her capital report held at the MNC with its Director Yayay Castaneda and MSC Director chief Jonathan Garzo as well as with newly-installed Manila Police District, also advised those who will troop to the cemeteries not to bring pets or the usual prohibited items like guns, bladed weapons, flammable materials, gambling paraphernalia like playing cards or bingo sets and loud speakers or anything that could create noise or disrupt the solemnity of the occasion.

The mayor added that private vehicles will no longer be allowed in the said cemeteries beginning October 28 to November 2.

In the case of the MNC, the only exception will be on October 28 and and 29 when the expected volume of burials is expected but just the same, the vehicles that will be allowed will be limited to the family of the deceased only.

Lacuna also announced that e-trikes will be provided inside the cemeteries to transport senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The mayor also advised the visiting public to bring their own food, since food stalls are only allowed outside the said cemeteries.