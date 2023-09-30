Honest PhlPost letter-carrier commended for returning teacher’s wallet

Photo shows the honest PHLPost Letter Carrier, Ruben Gregorio (left) as he turned over to its owner the wallet he found while delivering mails. (JERRY S. TAN)

Photo shows the honest PHLPost Letter Carrier, Ruben Gregorio (left) as he turned over to its owner the wallet he found while delivering mails. (JERRY S. TAN)

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) its San Mateo Post Office Municipal paid Letter Carrier Ruben Gregorio for returning a wallet containing 8,000 pesos and important IDs owned by Romeo Nabo, a teacher at Dulong Bayan Elementary School, San Mateo Rizal.

Since 2017, LC (Letter Carrier) Gregorio had been assigned at Brgy. Pintong Bukawe, Timberland, Maarat in San Mateo, Rizal a remote and mountainous area delivering mails, parcels including PhilIDs.

Juliet Dawila Otadoy, Acting Postmaster (PM) San Mateo Post Office in Rizal, Ruben immediately returned the wallet containing money and other things he found at the Post Office. They immediately contacted the owner who personally went to the Post Office to retrieve his belongings.

“We are proud that PHLPost honors him for a job well done”, Otadoy said.

It was learned that Ruben is a father of four kids and married to Cristy Gregorio who is a housewife.

“Our employees prove time and again that the culture of honesty is truly present in all post offices and remote areas of the country”, Postmaster General (PMG) Luis Carlos said.

At the Post Office, his co-workers were jubilant, posting on social media a statement saying, “your excellent performance and loyalty deserves a merit of appreciation…! We are so proud of you, Keep up the good work always, God bless you”. A simple achievement like this will set a bigger example for others to emulate” Carlos added.