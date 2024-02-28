Mambajao adopts first DOST-funded disaster command vehicle in Mindanao

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The local government of Mambajao in the province of Camiguin adopted the first Department of Science and Technology-funded Mobile Command and Control Vehicle (MoCCoV) in Mindanao. The vehicle will be used to enhance disaster resilience on the island.

LGU Mambajao has recently approved the resolution to adopt, operate, and integrate the MoCCoV in their Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan for the Municipality on February 20, 2024.

MOCCOV is a locally developed disaster command system with a weather monitoring station, rescue quadcopter drone, global satellite communication and surveillance equipment, and rescue and medical equipment that can comprehensively respond to disasters.

DOST endorses this innovation under its initiative to assist LGUs in enhancing their Local Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Plan (DRRMP). This partnership is made possible through the agency’s program, the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST.

Through this partnership, DOST endeavors to optimize the coordination and delivery of emergency services, facilitating prompt and well-coordinated responses during critical situations.

The resolution’s approval was a unanimous decision, with representatives from DOST-Camiguin, LGU Mambajao, Barangay Captains, Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Mambajao Water District, Camiguin Electric Cooperative (CAMELCO), the Department of Education (DepEd), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) all in concurrence.

The approval is a significant juncture in the LGU’s disaster preparedness endeavors.

“The MoCCoV is of great help, especially during emergencies. Our province is highly at risk of disasters and lacks the necessary equipment to respond to these challenges. The MoCCoV will significantly aid in addressing these issues,” said Mambajao’s Municipal Mayor Yñigo Jesus D. Romualdo.

DOST Camiguin Director Joanne Katherine R. Banaag provided a rationale for a more innovative approach to disaster response for resiliency through adopting MoCCoV, highlighting a more proactive approach in mitigating the potential risks and challenges faced by the community.

As highlighted by one of the representatives during the forum, the use of MoCCoV can significantly enhance the ability of the stakeholders to respond promptly, especially if multiple vehicles are strategically placed throughout Mambajao.

Mayor Romualdo added, “We are deeply grateful to DOST for their support and funding in establishing the MoCCoV, which will enable us to respond more quickly to the needs of the people, especially during emergencies.”

DOST remains steadfast in its commitment to provide innovation support for initiatives like the MoCCoV, intending further to bolster disaster resilience and response capabilities in the province. (Troy Anthony A. Omol/DOST 10)

