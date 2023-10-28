Manila imposes liquor ban

111 SHARES Share Tweet

A LIQUOR ban had been ordered by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna separately, in connection with the holding of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30 and again, in observance of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

According to Lacuna’s spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante, the mayor issued two executive orders, 34A and 34B for the said purpose, respectively.

EO 34A, Abante explained, imposes a city-wide liquor ban for the BSKE from October 29 to October 30, 2023.

On the other hand, EO 34B imposes a liquor ban on November 1 and 2, in areas within the 500 meter-radius from all cemeteries in Manila.

Banned are the sale and consumption of all alcoholic beverages in all cemeteries, whether private or public.

Abante said violation is considered an election offense under the Omnibus Election Code, punishable by an imprisonment of from one to six years.

Lacuna called on the residents to comply with the prohibition instead of risking being caught and penalized for the said offense.