Pura Luka snubs preliminary investigation

DRAG queen Pura Luka Vega snubbed the scheduled preliminary investigation of the case filed against her by Nazarene devotees before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

Val Samia, president of the Hijos del Nazareno in Quiapo, said that Pura Luka Vega seems to take the case lightly.

“Medyo nakakasama nga po ng loob dahil parang binabalewala niya yung reklamo namin laban sa kanya. Nasa kanya na po iyon, kung ano man ang maging resolution ng piskal, hintayin na lang po natin,” said Samia.

It will be recalled that ‘Hijos’ filed a case of indecent show and violation of the cybercrime law against Vega for the rendition of her drag performance titled, “Ama Namin” where she was dressed as a Nazarene.

Samia said their group is willing to withdraw the case as long as Vega will issue an apology addressed to Quiapo Church.

“Wala naman pong problema basta tanggapin lang po niya yung pagkakamali niya, mga taong Simbahan po kami, marunong pong magpakumbaba at magbigay ng kapatawaran,” Samia said.

Sources said the Manila Prosecutor’s Office may already issue a resolution of the case after Vega did not appear twice during the set preliminary investigation into the said complaint.