SoKor and American to be deported by BI to face charges in their homelands

388 SHARES Share Tweet

A SOUTH Korean and an American are set to be deported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to their homelands to answer criminal charges filed against them, following their arrest recently.

BI chief Norman Tansingco identified the two as South Korean Lee Yeonghak, 44, and American Stan Ray Hudgins, 63, who were arrested in separate operations conducted in Manila and Pampanga by operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

Lee, who was collared on Wednesday along Maria Orosa Street, Ermita, and Hudgins who was apprehended Tuesday in Mabalacat, were both arrested on the strength of mission orders that Tansingco issued at the request of the South Korean and US authorities.

Tansingco said the duo will be deported for being undesirable aliens and for being undocumented as a result of the cancellation of their passports by their governments.

Sy said that Lee is wanted by authorities in Seoul for involvement in illegal online gaming operations.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Daegu district prosecutor’s office which accused him of setting up gambling sites in the Internet in violating of his country’s laws against illegal gambling.

He allegedly connived with the head of a syndicate in establishing the said online gaming sites since 2022 from which they raked profits amounting to 90 billion won, or roughly US$67 million.

As for Hudgins, Sy said the American has a warrant of arrest issued by a family court in Richard County, South Carolina after he was charged for non-payment of child support.

Intelligence reports described Hudgins as armed and dangerous as he allegedly always carries a deadly weapon.

The two are now detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.