Taylor Swift owns the 2023 MTV “VMAs” with 9 wins and solidifies her place in show history tying for most wins in one night and now second-most overall wins

- K-pop shines bright with BLACKPINK, Jung Kook, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER taking home trophies
- Full winners’ list revealed below
Fans in Southeast Asia can follow @MTVAsia on socials for all the best show moments from the 2023 “VMAs”.
WINNERS IN EACH CATEGORY BELOW:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
BEST COLLABORATION
KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATINO
BEST POP
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
BEST R&B
SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records
BEST ROCK
Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records
BEST K-POP
Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic
BEST AFROBEATS
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rina Yang
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung, and Taryn Cheng
BEST ART DIRECTION
Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves
BEST EDITING
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
SHOW OF THE SUMMER
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BLACKPINK – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – Midnights – Republic Records
Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers. Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive.
