Taylor Swift owns the 2023 MTV “VMAs” with 9 wins and solidifies her place in show history tying for most wins in one night and now second-most overall wins

K-pop shines bright with BLACKPINK, Jung Kook, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER taking home trophies

Full winners’ list revealed below

Fans in Southeast Asia can follow @MTVAsia on socials for all the best show moments from the 2023 “VMAs”.

WINNERS IN EACH CATEGORY BELOW:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATINO

BEST POP

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

BEST R&B

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records

BEST ROCK

Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records

BEST K-POP

Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic

BEST AFROBEATS

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rina Yang

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung, and Taryn Cheng

BEST ART DIRECTION

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves

BEST EDITING

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SHOW OF THE SUMMER

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BLACKPINK – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – Midnights – Republic Records

