The German championship is a tournament where there is always a clear favorite, namely Bayern Munich.

In the Bayern squad of the 2021/2022 season, the best assistant of the Bundesliga was none other than Thomas Müller. The seasoned player had an outstanding campaign and notably contributed to his club’s title victory.

Müller had 18 accurate assists in the 2021/2022 campaign. He was very confidently ahead of all his competitors. Thomas remained one of the central figures in Bayern’s attack and regularly brought the team value.

In these matches, Muller has continued to be a highly significant player for the squad.

That season, Bayern confidently secured the national championship title, with Thomas making an enormous contribution. He consistently drove the club’s attacks forward and, moreover, served as one of the team’s moral leaders.

Key factors in winning the assistants’ race

Muller is a player with vast experience, familiar with the Bundesliga and all its intricacies. This enabled him to devise solutions that confounded new opponents.

Thomas thought ahead of the situation and made passes that helped fuel his club's attacks.

1. Reaction and thinking speed. Thomas thought ahead of the situation. Thanks to this, he made passes that helped fuel his club’s attacks.

2. Chemistry with his teammates, particularly with Robert Lewandowski, was evident. There was genuine chemistry between them on the pitch, with Muller providing many assists to Lewandowski.

3. The art of passing was Muller’s forte. His passes were frequently precise and well-timed, effectively speeding up his team’s attacks and positioning his teammates perfectly for scoring opportunities.

Thomas had an exceptional season, which not only led to him winning individual accolades but also contributed to the team's triumph in the Bundesliga.